CHICAGO – Once again, another rare piece of memorabilia from the greatest player in NBA history is back up for auction.

This time it’s for something that goes back to the start of Michael Jordan’s legendary basketball career.

(Courtesy: The MInt25 Auction)

The MINT Auction has this 1986 Fleer Rookie Card PSA 10 up for auction from March 29 through April 8 on eBay. It’s part of The MINT Collective, a major sports card and memorabilia event being held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from March 30 through April 2.

This Jordan rookie card is one of the biggest items up for auction and is “one of the most important and coveted cards in the history of the hobby.”

According to The MINT Collective, the estimated high bid for the card is $130,000.

Drafted by the Bulls in 1984, Jordan would emerge as one of the greatest professional athletes of all time. He won six NBA championships with the Bulls, winning the Finals Most Valuable Player award in each title year, while also capturing five NBA regular season MVP awards.

He was a 12-time All-Star in Chicago and then his final two seasons with the Washington Wizards, winning the MVP award of the mid-season classic three times. Jordan was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Over the past few years, with renewed interest in the 1990s Bulls after ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, a number of items of Jordans have gone up for auction.