Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in Chicago on June 14, 1992. (AP Photo/John Swart, File)

CHICAGO – It’s no secret that fans of “His Airness” are always eager to get the latest piece of memorabilia that’s on the auction block.

That’s been the case time and time again, especially with the release of “The Last Dance” in 2020 rekindling interest in his career along with the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

Hence a rare trading card featuring Michael Jordan that’s up for auction has a price that’s in the six figures.

Lelands has a 1986 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan Rookie PSA GEM MINT 10 card on the auction block as part of their Summer Classic Auction that’s been running in late August and early September.

As of early Friday afternoon, the card currently has a high bid of $137,899 after beginning with an initial bid of $25,000.

“While the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card has always been popular, the recent surge in demand has made it one of the hottest cards on the market,” said Lelands in the item description. “Not only does the obvious significance of MJ’s rookie card provide immense value, but the ’86 Fleer set overall is noted as one of the most visually appealing sets ever created.”

The bidding on the card will end on September 17th.

Considered by many as the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan won six NBA championships with the Bulls along with five Most Valuable Player awards to go with his 14 All-Star selections. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2009.

Jordan is currently the chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.