Jordan’s ’98 buzzer-beater jersey among the unique items up for auction in March

CHICAGO — One of the biggest collector’s items for Chicago sports fans are those which concern one of the greatest, if not the greatest athlete in the city’s history.

Michael Jordan memorabilia has been a hot commodity for collectors for years and that interest has especially grown over the past year-and-a-half since the release of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary chronicling the final year of the Bulls 1990’s dynasty.

That’s the case in The MINT 25 Auction, which is being held in conjunction with The MINT Collective, a first-of-its-kind event being held in Las Vegas from March 25-27th. It will feature three unique items from Jordan, from early in his career till that final season.

One is a game-worn jersey from February 13, 1998, when Jordan’s last-second shot beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-110 at the United Center. It’s expected to go for $300,000-$400,000 at auction.

The “Air Jordan” shoe which the All-Star wore when he broke his foot against the Warriors in Oakland on October 29, 1985 is also up for auction and is expected to fetch anywhere from $400,000-$500,000 at auction.

Also being sold off is a 1986 Fleer “#87 Michael Jordan Rookie Card PSA Gem MT 10,” which is expected to go for $300,000-$400,000.