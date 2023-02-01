CHICAGO – While it’s still unknown if any current members of the team will be taking part in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend later in February, at least two former Bulls players have a role in the festivities in Salt Lake City.

This week the NBA announced that Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol will serve as honorary head coaches for the Jordan Rising Stars on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. central time. The contest features the best first and second-year players in the NBA along with a few G League standouts in a four-team mini-tournament.

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Jason Terry along with three-time All-Star Deron Williams will serve as the other two coaches. He along with Gasol & Noah will draft their teams from the 21 NBA players selected for the game while Terry will head up the squad consisting of the seven G League players.

One of the most popular players of the post-Jordan era of the franchise, Noah played for the Bulls from 2007 through 2016, making the All-Star team in 2013 and 2014. In that last season, he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year while making the league’s first team. Noah would play for the Knicks, Grizzlies, then Clippers before retiring in 2020.

Gasol was with the Bulls for two seasons – 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 – making the All-Star team in both campaigns. He averaged 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds in 150 regular season games in Chicago.

Here are the players that have been selected for the Jordan Rising Stars.

NBA Rookies

Paolo Banchero (Frontcourt, Orlando Magic)

Jalen Duren (Frontcourt, Detroit Pistons)

AJ Griffin (Guard, Atlanta Hawks)

Jaden Ivey (Guard, Detroit Pistons)

Walker Kessler (Frontcourt, Utah Jazz)

Bennedict Mathurin (Guard, Indiana Pacers)

Keegan Murray (Frontcourt, Sacramento Kings)

Andrew Nembhard (Guard, Indiana Pacers)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Frontcourt, Houston Rockets)

Jeremy Sochan (Frontcourt, San Antonio Spurs)

Jalen Williams (Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder)

NBA Sophomores

Jose Alvarado (Guard, New Orleans Pelicans)

Scottie Barnes (Frontcourt, Toronto Raptors)

Josh Giddey (Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Green (Guard, Houston Rockets)

Quentin Grimes (Guard, New York Knicks)

Bones Hyland (Guard, Denver Nuggets)

Evan Mobley (Frontcourt, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Trey Murphy III (Frontcourt, New Orleans Pelicans)

Alperen Şengün (Frontcourt, Houston Rockets)

Franz Wagner (Frontcourt, Orlando Magic)

G League Players

Scoot Henderson (Guard, NBA G League Ignite)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Frontcourt, Memphis Hustle/Memphis Grizzlies)

Mojave King (Guard, NBA G League Ignite)

Mac McClung (Guard, Delaware Blue Coats)

Leonard Miller (Frontcourt, NBA G League Ignite)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Guard, South Bay Lakers/Los Angeles Lakers)