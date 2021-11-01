Bulls unveil their 2021-2022 City Edition uniforms

CHICAGO – One of the traditions that has grown over the past few seasons in the NBA is the release of the team’s new “City Edition” jerseys.

That moment happened at the beginning of November on Monday, with the Bulls’ among those revealing theirs as a tribute to their history.

The “Moments Mixtape” uniforms have a number of tributes to the team’s history from the script at the front of their jersey to the logo on the sides of their shorts. They will be worn six times during the 2021-2022 season, starting with their November 27th game against the Miami Heat at the United Center.

A number of tributes to the team’s past are on the jerseys, starting with the team’s founding in 1966, as the team used their color scheme from that year on the logo. The side stripes and number design are from the team’s uniform in 1970 while the cursive “Chicago” is from 1984 – the rookie year of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

On the shorts around the logo, the red striping with the black is a tribute to the Bulls’ alternate uniforms from 1996, when the team won a franchise-record 72 regular season games along with a fourth NBA championship.

Along with the Bulls-Heat game on November 27th, the team will wear them for home games against the Lakers on December 19th, the Nets on January 12th, the Grizzlies on February 26th, the Clippers on March 31st, and the Bucks on April 5th.