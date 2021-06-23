Bulls star Zach LaVine joins USA Olympic basketball team: report

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine is going for gold this summer.
According to multiple reports, the Bulls star guard will join Team USA’s Olympic roster for the Tokyo Games.
LaVine is coming off his first All-Star season, during which he averaged a career-best 27.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
The new 12-man roster also reportedly includes Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Jerami Grant.
James Harden was initially part of the team, but he is dealing with a hamstring injury.