Bulls star Zach LaVine joins USA Olympic basketball team: report

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine is going for gold this summer.

According to multiple reports, the Bulls star guard will join Team USA’s Olympic roster for the Tokyo Games.

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine has committed to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, his agent Nima Namakian tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2021

LaVine is coming off his first All-Star season, during which he averaged a career-best 27.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

The new 12-man roster also reportedly includes Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Jerami Grant.

James Harden was initially part of the team, but he is dealing with a hamstring injury.