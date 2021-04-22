Bulls Roll over Hornets

Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic, center, drives to the basket between Charlotte Hornets’ Devonte’ Graham (4) and Bismack Biyombo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds, Coby White and Thaddeus Young scored 18 apiece, and the Chicago Bulls beat the struggling Charlotte Hornets 108-91 on Thursday night.

The Bulls built a 14-point halftime lead and put this one out of reach in the third quarter on the way to their third win in four games. They are 6-10 since a shakeup at the trade deadline that landed Vucevic from Orlando.

Held to a season-low nine points in a lopsided loss at Cleveland the previous night, the two-time All-Star center asserted himself in a big way. He shot 8 of 13 and had six assists.

White hit four 3-pointers, and Young was 8 of 10 from the field.

Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 16 points. Miles Bridges scored 13 as the Hornets lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Bulls got off to a better start this time after falling into a big hole early on Cavaliers and grabbed a 58-44 halftime lead.

They scored the game’s first 10 points, with Vucevic hitting a jumper and a 3, and the final six of the second quarter, a layup by the big man bumping the lead to 14.

It was 65-56 in the third when the Bulls went on a 13-0 run. A layup by Vucevic and two free throws by Daniel Theis made it 78-56 with 4:16 left in the quarter.