Bulls release their 2021-2022 regular season schedule

DENVER, COLORADO – MARCH 19: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket against Michael Porter Jr. #1 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at Ball Arena on March 19, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

CHICAGO – Their moves over the last month have added some intregue to their upcoming season, one in which they hope to end a playoff drought that extends back to 2017.

On Friday, fans got a chance to see when they’ll get to see their team on the floor for the first time this fall.

The Bulls unveiled their schedule with a special video on their Twitter account, as they’ll open the season on Wednesday, October 20th against the Pistons in Detroit. Their home opener will be two days later when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center.

Here is the Bulls' full 2021-2022 schedule that was released this afternoon. The team opens the season against the Pistons on Wednesday, October 20th in Detroit. The home opener is Friday, October 22nd against the Pelicans. @WGNNews. pic.twitter.com/u6asgab1a8 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 20, 2021

Preceding those will be five preseason games that start on Tuesday, October 5th, and conclude on Friday, October 15th.

With some new additions to the team, including Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, along with returning All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls will be on national television 12 times during the 2021-2022 campaign. Seven contests will be on NBATV, four on ESPN, and their game against the Grizzlies in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17th will be on TNT.

Notable home games for the 2021 season include LeBron James and the Lakers only appearance at the United Center on Sunday, December 19th. On Wednesday, January 12th, the Bulls will host the Brooklyn Nets in an ESPN game with the unusual 9 PM start.

The Bulls will host the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 4th on ESPN then again on Tuesday, April 5th. As for the league runners-up, the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, they’ll make their only appearance in Chicago on Monday, February 7th.