Bulls officially name Arturas Karnisovas the team’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations

PORTLAND, OR – MAY 9: General Manager Arturas Karnisovas of the Denver Nuggets looks on before Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

CHICAGO – After it was rumored for a week and waited for by fans for years, new basketball leadership has officially come to the Chicago Bulls.

On Monday morning, the team announced that former Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas has been named the team’s new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. He replaces John Paxson, who has held that title since 2009 after he first joined the Bulls’ front office as general manager in 2003.

“This is the height of a dream for me, and I am prepared for the challenge that it presents,” said Karnisovas in a statement released by the Bulls on Monday. “I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls. They represented American basketball and the NBA to a kid from Lithuania. I’ve always had a love for this franchise and to be a part of it and influence its revival is a privilege.

“I want to thank Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization for presenting me with this opportunity and welcoming me and my family to Chicago.”

Karnisovas has been with the Denver organization since 2013 when he joined the franchise as an assistant general manager after a well-regarded five-year run as an international scout with the Rockets. He served in that position until 2017, when Karnisovas was promoted to general manager, where he’s been the past two-and-a-half years.

During his time with the Nuggets, the team has slowly crept from the bottom half of a competitive Western Conference towards the top with strong player moves in free agency and the draft. Before the 2019-2020 season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nuggets were 43-22 and in third place in the conference.

“Arturas is one of the most respected basketball executives in the NBA. His resumé speaks for itself. I am thrilled that he is now a member of the Bulls,” said Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf in a statement released by the team. “As the new head of basketball operations, I am confident that his vision, ability to lead and experience helping build winning teams in Houston and Denver will serve him well here. I am very pleased to welcome him and his family to the City of Chicago and have him officially join our organization.”

There is still no official word on what will happen with Paxson or current general manager Gar Forman, who has been in that position since 2009.