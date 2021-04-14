Bulls Lose Fourth in a row, 115-106 to Magic

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan calls to the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Chicago, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — James Ennis scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 115-106 on Wednesday night despite big performances by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic outscored Chicago by 20 in the third quarter to turn a one-point lead into a 93-72 advantage and hung on after Chicago cut it to 104-98. Carter scored on a tip-in and Michael Carter-Williams dunked after stealing a pass from LaVine to make it a 10-point game with 3:12 remaining.

“I felt like we were due for a win,” Ennis said.

LaVine scored 30. Vucevic had 29 points and 11 rebounds in his first game against the Magic since they dealt the two-time All-Star to Chicago at the deadline. But the Bulls fell to 3-8 since the trade.

Ennis shot 5 of 6 from 3-point range. He also scored 12 points in the third.

Carter, acquired in the Vucevic trade, came up big in his first game against the team that drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2018. For him, that deal was “absolutely” a chance for a fresh start.

“Being in Orlando, it’s an opportunity for me to showcase my game, an opportunity for me to show that I impact winning,” Carter said. ”It’s a huge opportunity for me coming to Orlando. I’m gonna do everything I can to flourish.”

Gary Harris and Carter-Williams scored 15 apiece for the Magic.