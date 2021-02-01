Bulls Hold on to Beat Knicks

BROOKLYN, NY – JANUARY 29: Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on January 29, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points, Zach LaVine added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 110-102 on Monday night.

Markkanen delivered another blistering performance coming off a season-high, 31-point outing. The 7-footer from Finland made six 3-pointers.

“We all know Lauri’s extremely talented,” LaVine said. “We’re seeing his full game right now.”

LaVine hit a 3 and two free throws during a game-ending 10-2 run. Coby White scored 13, including a tiebreaking 3. Thaddeus Young added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Bulls bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss to Portland on Saturday, when the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard delivered a buzzer-beating, fadeaway 3. Chicago won for just the third time in nine home games this season.

The Knicks have dropped five of six. They lost for the second time in two days after giving up a season-high 129 points to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Julius Randle had 23 points. Alec Burks scored 18 for New York, and rookie Immanuel Quickley added 16.

“We fought hard, we played