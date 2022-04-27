CHICAGO – The Bulls are going to have to try and keep their season alive on Wednesday night without two of their key players on the court.

On Wednesday morning, the team announced that guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso will each miss Game 5 of their first round series with the Bucks in Milwaukee. LaVine remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which he entered on Tuesday, while Caruso is in the league’s concussion protocol, which he entered on Monday.

The Bulls face the Bucks this evening down 3-1 in their first round series, with a loss putting an end to their season.

LaVine’s figured to be out when his entry into the health and safety protocols came only 30 hours before tipoff before Game 5, though head coach Billy Donovan wouldn’t officially declare him out at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

In the first NBA playoff series of his career, LaVine has averaged 19.3 points per game along with six assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest. He had a series-high of 24 points on Sunday with 13 assists and five rebounds in a 119-95 loss at the United Center.

Caruso was knocked out of that contest in the first half after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter in the first half. He was held out for the rest of the contest and was officially placed into the protocol the next day.

In four games in the series against Milwaukee, Caruso averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest.