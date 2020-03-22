Bulls guard Zach LaVine stays busy and helps out during the suspension of the NBA season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls reacts in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 29, 2020 in New York City.The New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 125-115.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It was just over a week-and-a-half ago that the NBA took the first drastic step in the sports world when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA has decided to suspend their season after a Jazz player tested positive for the Coronavirus. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/W5NDBckBju — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 12, 2020

Following Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell’s positive test for COVID-19, the NBA officially suspended their season on the night of March 11th. Just 24 hours later, every major sports league announced they were shutting down for the moment, and the NCAA canceled their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

With access to team facilities limited, and no team activities going on, many players have had to find ways to fill the time. Bulls’ guard Zach LaVine has managed to do both so far, both through activity and charity.

On Friday, Zach LaVine posted this video of himself playing with his dog Grizzly outdoors on a basketball court at his home. The American Bulldog was eager to challenge his shot, but LaVine did hit the hoop in the video.

“Good defense @grizzlys.world 😂 better O though #BucketsandQuarantine,” is what LaVine wrote as he tries to pass the time between individual workouts.

While the guard is having fun, he’s also reaching out to his hometown to help those in need during the pandemic.

I want to do my part and help my communities as much as I can during this difficult time. I’m starting off by committing 12,500 meals to the city of Seattle with @FeedingAmerica. As you know, I grew up here in Seattle and will always be #seattlestrong — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 21, 2020

A native of the Seattle area, LaVine donated 12,500 meals to the city through Feeding America on Friday evening. As of then, 1,793 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths had been in the state of Washington, with many in King County, where Seattle is located.

“As you know, I grew up here in Seattle and will always be #seattlestrong,” said LaVine.

So far he’s doing his best after his best season in the NBA was put on hold for the moment. In 60 games, LaVine was averaging a career-high 25.5 points and 4.8 rebounds a game while also averaging 4.2 assists per contest.