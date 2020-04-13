Bulls guard Zach LaVine gets engaged

Zach LaVine proposed to his longtime girlfriend Hunter Mar at his home in Washington state in April, 2020. (Courtesy: Instagram/@zachlavine8)

CHICAGO – Even in a time where the NBA season remains paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zach LaVine has managed to find plenty to do.

This week the Bulls’ guard is participating in the NBA/WNBA “HORSE” Challenge and has already advanced to the semifinal round.

But basketball isn’t the only thing on his mind while at home in Washington state.

On Monday afternoon, LaVine revealed on Instagram that he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Hunter Mar. He posted the moment of his proposal on Instagram.

“My everything❤️ I love you with all of me. It’s been a long time coming, been together since I was 17 !!! My first love and my FOREVER love. U with me forever,” said LaVine on the post.

LaVine’s friend and G-League player Sekou Wiggs Jr. was on hand for the moment and posted video this video of the engagement on Instagram.

In his third year with the Bulls, LaVine was leading the team in scoring with 25.5 points per game – a career high – when the seasons was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s still keeping busy, though, posting a few videos of himself shooting hoops at his home here and there. Right now LaVine is still alive in the NBA/WNBA “HORSE” Challenge, having beaten Paul Pierce in the first round.

He’ll face Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley in the semifinals, which will be televised on Thursday on ESPN.