CHICAGO – For a team that dealt with so many injuries throughout the season, there now only remains one key player out of the lineup due to an ailment.

But Lonzo Ball is one important piece to the Bulls’ hopes of having success when the playoffs arrive in a few weeks, and his absence is a reason the team has struggled at times over the last two months.

Some good news about the point guard arrived on Thursday from head coach Billy Donovan, who said that he’s begun to ramp up his rehab after being cleared to run again.

A week-and-a-half ago, that was shut down as Ball continued to have pain in his left knee which he had arthroscopic surgery on in January to fix a small meniscus tear. The guard, who is in his first year with the Bulls, hasn’t played since January 14th.

“With the amount of time he had off to kinda let things calm down, he’s not going to go ‘0-to-60,'” said Donovan before the Bulls’ game with the Clippers on Thursday night. “They’ll be each day a little bit more to see how he does. But that process is going to start now just to see how he responds.”

Donovan said that Ball isn’t doing any sprinting or cutting yet as the team continues to ease him back into basketball activities. There is still not a set date for a return of the point guard to the lineup as the team approaches the final six games of their regular season.

Acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans in the offseason, Ball is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in his first 35 games with the Bulls.

“He’s a driver behind this, he really wants to play, he wants to get back to playing,” said Donovan of Ball. “But obviously he’s also going to be smart in terms of how he’s feeling and he’s going to be realistic, and the doctors will put their heads together. But certainly, every day that goes by and time that passes by, you’re moving closer and closer to the end of the season.

“But I have not gotten anything from the doctors that said to me like ‘Listen, there’s just not enough time, we can’t get him back.’ They’re going to do everything they can to try and get him back, but a lot’s going to be depending on how he responds to this.”