Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu named to the 2022 NBA Rising Stars event

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 30: Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three point basket in the second half against Portland Trail Blazers at United Center on January 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In many ways, it’s been a dream year for one of Chicago’s very own basketball standouts.

From helping his college team to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a first-team All-American selection, to being drafted by the hometown Bulls and then contributing to them on a regular basis, Ayo Dosunmu has enjoyed quite a run.

Now the guard gets to add another honor to his resume.

On Tuesday evening, Dosunmu was named to the NBA’s Rising Stars event, which is an annual showcase of the league’s best young talent on Friday, February 18th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

This is part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, with the annual skills challenge being held that Saturday and the All-Star Game on Sunday. In 2022, the Rising Stars will have a different format as the 28 players chosen to the team will be divided up into four teams that will play in a tournament.

The semifinals will be played to 50 points and the final to 25, featuring 12 rookie players, 12 second-year players, along with four G-League players. Honorary coaches for the game include NBA 75th anniversary members Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, and James Worthy.

The full list of players is below.

Here’s the full player and coaches roster for the NBA’s Rising Stars event on February 18th, including Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4s6MVpXITw — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 2, 2022

Drafted by the Bulls in the second round (38th overall) in this year’s draft, Dosunmu is averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He’s made 11 starts on the season and has helped the team deal with a number of injuries over the past month, averaging ten points, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds a game in January.

A former star at Morgan Park High School, where he led the Mustangs to two IHSA championships and was a unanimous first-team All-Star selection, Dosunmu enjoyed three strong seasons at Illinois where he helped the program return to the top of the Big Ten.

Dosunmu was a two-time first-team all-conference selection by the media in his final two years and was the first consensus first-team All-American in Illini history in 2021. Also the winner of the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s best point guard, Dosunmu helped Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament title along with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Both of those accomplishments were the first for the Illini program in 16 years.