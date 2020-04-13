Bulls fire general manager Gar Forman after 22 years with the team

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 02: Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman responds to a question from the media while new Head Coach Fred Hoiberg listens during a press conference on June 2, 2015 at the Advocate Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Once the Bulls found their new leader of basketball operations, the question was what would happen with the previous regime.

That was answered rather quickly for one member of the front office, who found out his fate after the team made the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as the Executive VP of Basketball Operations.

Gar Forman was fired on Monday morning, about an hour following the team’s start to remaking the front office. It ends his 22-year run with the franchise in which he started as a scout and finished as general manager.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the Chicago Bulls for more than two decades. There is no better ownership group in professional sports than the Reinsdorfs, and I want to thank Jerry and Michael for their support during my tenure,” said Forman in a statment released by the team. “The Bulls organization will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Forman began his career with the team in 1998 as a scout as the team’s dynasty was coming to an end. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2004 and eventually was elevated to general manager in 2009 when John Paxson became the team’s executive VP.

“Gar Forman worked tirelessly for the Chicago Bulls organization, first as a scout and then as an executive. He made many significant contributions during his time here and helped to bring some of the brightest young basketball talent to our team, from Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Taj Gibson to Jimmy Butler and Coby White,” said Bulls’ chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a statement released by the team. “He has been a trusted advisor and friend to me over the years, and on behalf of everyone I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization. Gar will always be a part of our Bulls family.”

There was early success under Forman as the team rose to the top of the Eastern Conference as he was named the NBA’s Executive of the Year in 2011. But that would end up being the high point for a much-maligned tenure at the position.

Following Derrick Rose’s injuries that cost him the 2012 playoffs, the 2012-2013 season, and then most of the 2013-2014 campaign, the team saw a downturn in their early decade momentum. Despite a 50-win season, head coach Tom Thibodeau was fired in 2015 after strife with both Forman and Paxson.

Since then the team has slowly floated towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs only once under Thibodeau’s replacement Fred Hoiberg. There were also questionable drafts, especially the 2014 Draft with Karnisovas’ Nuggets, when two first round picks were traded to get Doug McDermott.

The guard would only play 2-and-a-half seasons for the Bulls before being dealt to Oklahoma City. Bobby Portis, the team’s 2015 first round pick, was also traded away before ever reaching his potential with the franchise. Denzel Valentine, the team’s 2016 draft pick, has struggled with injureis since joining the team.

What may have sealed his fate is what looks like a failed rebuild for the team that was started with the 2017 draft night trade of Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves for Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn. While LaVine has improved, Markkanen and Dunn have yet to live up to their potential, while free agent moves meant to help the team has mostly backfired.

Jabari Parker was signed as a free agent in 2018 but was traded away with Portis to the Wizards after just over half a season. The Bulls acquired Otto Porter Jr. in the deal, but injuries have severely limited his contributions to the team.

The hiring of Jim Boylen as the fulltime replacement for Hoiberg after his firing in December of 2018 didn’t help the cause, as the coach has failed to generate any traction in the team’s rebuild.

All of these decisions eventually have caught up to Forman, who is now on the outside looking in at the organization for the first time in over two decades