Bulls fall to short-handed Sixers

CHICAGO (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 127-105 Thursday night even though they were missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for contact tracing.

With Harris and six other Sixers in double figures, the Eastern Conference leaders had more than enough to get by.

“I don’t know if it was the best (win) because I don’t rate them, but definitely one of the big ones,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Heck, even at the All-Star break, listening to all the other guys, ‘Man, you guys are gonna be in trouble your first two.’ Well, we were not. And we played great.”

Dwight Howard scored a season-high 18 and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Tony Bradley chipped in with a season-high 14 on 7-for-7 shooting. The 6-foot-10 center also got this shoutout on Twitter from Embiid during the game: “That’s it!!! I’ve seen enough. Build around Tony Bradley @sixers”.

Furkan Korkmaz added 16 points, and the Sixers came out on top even though their stars were not available.

“I think it shows how deep we are as a team, how connected we are,” Howard said. “Missing our two best players, we still got the job done tonight. We believe in each other.”

Embiid and Simmons both traveled to Atlanta for Sunday’s All-Star game, only to learn the night before they were flagged for contact tracing. Though neither player tested positive for COVID-19, the barber they visited before leaving did.

Embiid, who scored a career-high 50 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a win over the Bulls last month, is expected to return Friday at Washington. Simmons is to miss one more game.