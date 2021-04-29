Bulls, Blackhawks welcoming fans back to United Center

November 16, 2014: The United Center before the game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Paul Bergstrom/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The United Center is reopening its doors to Bulls and Blackhawks fans at 25% capacity for the final few games of the season.

Season ticket holders will have the first crack at purchasing seats in pods of two and four. The exclusive presale starts next Monday, May 3rd and will be extended through May 4th for Bulls fans. Anyone who buys season tickets for next season prior to that date will also be able to buy seats in the first window.

Any leftover seats will go on sale to the general public May 4th at 12 pm for the Hawks’ final two home games against the Dallas Stars May 9th and 10th, and May 5th at 10 am for the Bulls final four home games, beginning with the Boston Celtics May 7th.

All tickets will be mobile and must be displayed on a smartphone as part of the contactless entry into the arena. Screenshots or printouts will not work this year.

You can find additional information on the Hawks and Bulls team sites.