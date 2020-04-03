Bulls begin their search for a new top basketball executive: Report

Bulls vice president of basketball operation John Paxson and GM Gar Forman talk with the media at the United Center on April 13th.

CHICAGO – Before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, one of the big storylines that was expected this April was the chance that a transition of authority at the top of the Bulls’ basketball operations could be on the way.

After all, the team’s most current rebuild has failed to get off the ground in year three, and the team hasn’t been in a resonable position to compete for an NBA title since 2015.

While that talked slowed after the season was suspended in March, it appears the Bulls are going forward with their plans to restructure their front office.

Ownership has discussed the plan with Executive VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson and GM Gar Forman, sources said. Paxson is likely to continue in an advisory role with franchise; there are expected to be more conversations with Forman about his future too. https://t.co/zLRRfjsFey — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Bulls have begun a formal search to find a new top executive who would have the final say on basketball decisions. The report also statest that current executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson would continue with the team in an advisory role.

The fate of general manager Gar Forman, per the report, has yet to be decided, but he along with Paxson are aware of the plan.

Among the Bulls initial plans will be to seek permission to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto GM Bobby Webster, among other candidates, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

Per Wojnarowski, the team will seek the chance to interview with two current general managers: Arturas Karnisovas of Denver and Bobby Webster of Toronto.

The youngest general manager in the NBA, Webster helped to build the Raptors into one of the NBA’s elite teams and won their first championship in 2019. Karnisovas has been the general manager for the Nuggets since 2017, with the team making their way towards the top of the Western Conference each season.

Denver was 43-22 at the time of the season suspension, which was third in the conference.

The change for leadership in the front office has been long coming from Bulls fans frustrated at the teams inability to build momentum following the team’s six NBA titles in the 1990s. Since taking over as general manager in April of 2003 until his current role as executive VP, the Bulls have only made the Eastern Conference Finals once.

There have been moments of hope – like in the mid-to-late 2000s and the Derrick Rose pre-injury era – but inconsistencies in drafts and acquiring players have prevented a franchise breakthrough.

Now it appears that “Gar-Pax’s” time to make that happen is close to coming to an end.