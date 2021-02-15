Bulls beat Pacers in OT

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from the Indiana Pacers for a 120-112 victory Monday night.

Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series.

Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row.

The Pacers led 103-101 in the final minute of regulation, but LaVine scored four straight points to give the Bulls 105-103 edge. Brogdon tied the score with 10.5 seconds left, and LaVine’s 19-footer for the win was off the mark.

Garrett Temple opened overtime with a 6-foot pullup, Denzel Valentine followed with a 3-pointer and Chicago never trailed again.