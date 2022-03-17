CHICAGO – While a number of Bulls’ players have been injured this season, no one has been out longer than the first draft pick of the Arturas Karnisovas/Marc Eversley era.

Patrick Williams tore ligaments in his wrist on a fall in the team’s fifth game of the season against the Knicks on October 28th. It required surgery that was going to keep him out 4-to-6 months, but slowly the 2020 first round selection has been working his way back to health.

On Thursday, Williams got a little closer to a return as the Bulls assigned him to the Windy City Bulls of the G-League in order to get some work as the NBA team remains on a West Coast road trip.

This came after the team cleared the forward for contact during practice just this week, the most promising sign that the forward could return to the team ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Naturally, he is expected to ease his way back into the playing time and wouldn’t be in the starting lineup once he returns.

When that happens is still to be determined, but the team had hoped to have him back near the end of March, which would be five months after his injury. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Williams and the Bulls are targeting a return to game action next week.

The forward started all five games for the Bulls before his injury, averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 minutes of action per game. Williams played and started in 71 games in his rookie season, averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.