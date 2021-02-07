Buccaneers dominate the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY – The end of an unusual season had an unusual ending on Sunday evening.

It’s not because the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, since they’ve been on a roll in the second half of the year and have arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. But it was the way they defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs that may have caught some off guard.

With Brady leading a productive offense and their defense swarming Kansas City’s offense led by Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay turned their home field championship game into a blowout early in the second half. The 31-9 victory gives the Buccaneers their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history and their first in 18 years.

For Brady, it’s title No. 7 in his tenth appearance in the big game and his most decisive win in the Super Bowl after a number of close contests with the Patriots. He was also named the game’s MVP after going 21-of-29 for 201 yards with three touchdown passes.

It’s the biggest margin of victory in the contest since 2014, when the Seahawks defeated the Broncos 43-8 at Met Life Stadium.

The quarterback turned to a familiar face to help Tampa Bay build their lead on their home field of Raymond James Stadium. After a Chiefs’ field goal, Brady hit tight end Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown in the first and second quarters to build a 14-3 lead.

Another Kansas City field goal was followed by another scoring drive in the final minute of the half for Tampa Bay. Aided by a pair of pass interference penalties, Brady hit Antonio Brown for a short score to make it 21-6 at the break.

Keeping with the first half pattern, the Chiefs got three on the board after a drive stalled out in Buccaneers’ territory but watched Brady lead a quick scoring march. The Buccaneers went 74 yards on six plays, capped by Leonard Fournett’s 27-yard touchdown run that made it 28-9.

After that, it was all about the swarming Tampa Bay defense led by coordinator Todd Bowles that shut down the Chiefs’ offense. With Kansas City starting backup tackles, the Buccaneers had Mahomes on the run the entire game as they failed to reach the end zone.

The Buccaneers fittingly closed the game on an interception, completing a surprising night at Super Bowl LV even if the winner of the contest wasn’t a shock.