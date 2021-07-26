Bryant & Rizzo provide a memorable pre-deadline moment in Cubs’ win over Arizona

CHICAGO – With the team out of contention and in a position to sell to build for their future, this could be the last that fans see of “Bryzzo” in a Cubs’ uniform.

It’s a narrative that’s been talked about since the beginning of the 2020 season, before the COVID-19 pandemic would shorten the regular season to just 60 games. But with the deadline getting closer and closer, the possibility of it being real is starting to sink in.

Hence Sunday’s first inning moment for Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit a little closer to home for Cubs’ fans.

In the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks, the duo smacked back-to-back homers to provide some warm feelings on a very warm day at the “Friendly Confines.”

Bryant’s two-run shot was followed by a solo homer by Rizzo and helped pace the Cubs to a 5-1 victory over Arizona to take 2-of-3 for the weekend series.

The heart of the Cubs’ core since the 2015 season, when the club started their run of five playoff appearances in six years, Bryant and Rizzo are in a group who expect to get plenty of attention from contending clubs before the July 31st trade deadline.

Both players are currently in the final year of their contract along with fellow core member Javier Baez, who may be dealt as well. It’s made for a bizarre few weeks after an 11-game losing streak dropped the Cubs from first place in the National League Central division has them sitting nine games out of first place.

So if time is running out for players like Bryant and Rizzo on the north side, at least they’re providing a few last moments for Cubs’ fans to remember.