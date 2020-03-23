Brent Urban re-signs with the Bears – and his wife breaks the news on Twitter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles while being chased by Brent Urban #92 of the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Even in these most unusual and stressful times, NFL free agency continues on for the 32 teams in the league.

That includes the Chicago Bears, who continue to actively sign players as they build their roster for the start of offseason workouts – whenever they might be held.

Now this year is a bit unusual when it comes to announcing the players, since many players are not physically signing contract yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic banning visits.

For instance, the Bears have had to attribute reports on their website and social media channels when it comes to player moves.

But there’s not denying the authenticity of the team’s re-signing of defensive end Brent Urban. That’s because it was his wife that decided to break the news to fans and reporters on Monday afternoon.

@AdamSchefter DE Brent Urban is re-signing with the Chicago Bears on one year deal. Per source. I’m the source. — Kate Salerno Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) March 23, 2020

Kate Salerno Urban tagged ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter with a tweet announcing that her husband was signing a new one-year deal with the club. In the world of reported signings that’s quite busy as the NFL free agent period begins, this was something quite new.

Urban returns to the Bears for a second season after playing nine games in 2019, making 16 tackles in nine games as a reserve. He joined the Bears in October after being cut by the Titans after taking part in four games with that team.

Drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Urban spent his first four seasons in Baltimore. In 54 career games, the defensive end has 68 tackles with eight tackles for loss that includes 3 1/2 sacks with five quarterback hits.