DEKALB, Ill. — It was one of the surprises of Week 1 of the college football season and it even has a special name for the school that pulled it off.

Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference went on the road and knocked off ACC opponent Boston College 27-24 in overtime in Chestnut Hill on Saturday. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who played in just four games last season due to injury, ran in the winning touchdown in the extra session to give the Huskies a victory.

It was one of only four instances where a team Power 5 conference lost to an opponent outside of that group in Week 1, with Fresno State beating Purdue, Wyoming knocking off Texas Tech, and Texas State beating Baylor.

For the Huskies football program, the triumph has a special name: Boneyard Win.

The program has given that title to victories which they’ve gotten against a Power 5 conference dating back to 1983. Saturday’s victory over the Eagles was the 18th time the team has gotten that in program history and the second time in three years that NIU has done so.

In 2021, the Huskies began their march to the MAC Championship by knocking off Georgia Tech 22-21 in Atlanta to begin the season.

“It means a lot to our program, and obviously ‘Boneyard’ victories is a big thing for us, knocking off a Power 5 opponent like that, definitely gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game,” said NIU offensive lineman J.J. Lippe of the win.

Beating Boston College is a boost for the Huskies after they followed that campaign with a 3-9 record in 2022. They’ll be back at home to face FCS opponent Southern Illinois on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

After that, they’ll have another opportunity for a “Boneyard Win” when they travel to Lincoln to face Nebraska on September 16. NIU defeated the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium back in 2017, which was their 16th win over a Power 5 conference at that time.