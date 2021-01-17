Yandle gets 100th NHL goal, Panthers beat Blackhawks 5-2

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) knocks the puck over the goal as Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Yandle got his 100th career goal, Chris Driedger made 23 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Eetu Luostarinen scored his first NHL goal, and Aaron Ekblad, Patric Hornqvist, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, which had three goals in the third period to pull away in its delayed opener. The Panthers were to have played Dallas last week twice, games that were called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Stars.

Alex DeBrincat and Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks. Collin Delia stopped 24 shots.

As late as last Friday, it seemed as if Yandle was going to be scratched from this game and break his string of playing in 866 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NHL. Instead, Yandle scored the goal and extended his streak to 867.

Yandle, whose status on Florida’s active roster was a hot topic during camp, scored in the second period. His goal made it 2-0, and he celebrated wildly afterward — a bit of an uncharacteristic reaction for the veteran defenseman.