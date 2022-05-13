CHICAGO – Their original first round pick went away on Tuesday night because of a lack of luck in the NHL Draft lottery. Another chance to secure a selection in the opening round disappeared thanks to a loss by their division rivals.

On Thursday, the Wild were eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Blues, who beat Minnesota 5-1 in St. Louis to win their first round series 4-2.

Why did this mean something to the Blackhawks? Think of the Marc-Andre Fleury trade.

As part of the dealing of the goaltender to Minnesota, the Wild agreed to send the Blackhawks a first round pick if they advanced to the Western Conference finals and if Fleury had at least four wins in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and Semifinals. If that didn’t happen, then the Blackhawks would instead get a second round selection from Minnesota.

Since the Wild fell six wins short of that goal, the Blackhawks won’t be getting that first round pick from Minnesota and will receive a second rounder instead. The team’s natural selection in the opening round, the sixth-overall selection, went to the Columbus Blue Jackets to complete the Seth Jones trade.

Here are the updated Blackhawks’ picks for the 2022 NHL Draft, which will be held in Montreal July 7th and 8th at the Bell Centre.

The Wild’s second round pick

Their original second round pick

Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, and Oilers third round picks

Blue Jackets’ sixth round pick

Their original sixth round pick

Their original seventh round pick