While a bit closer, the Lightning have too much for the Blackhawks again on Friday

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 15: Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) of the Lightning leans forward to make the save as Philipp Kurashev (23) of the Blackhawks looks on during the NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 15, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TAMPA – At least this time, they were able to make it a game heading into the third period.

That wasn’t the case on Wednesday where the Lightning took a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes and didn’t look back in a 5-1 victory. It appeared that was going to be the case Friday, but there was a little fight in the Blackhawks to make it a game at Amalie Arena.

Of course, it wasn’t enough, as the reigning champs held off a push from the visitors midway through the game to pickup the quick sweep of the team’s first series of the year.

The Blackhawks allowed three early second period goals but rallied back for two heading into the third period. But Tampa Bay got two more late in the third to pull away for a 5-2 victory and send Jeremy Colliton’s team to a second-straight loss.

Collin Delia, who started his first game of the year, allowed three goals in the first 8:12 of the second period to Ondrej Palat, Alex Killorn, and Blake Coleman as the Blackhawks fell in the early hole.

Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane would rally the team later in the second with their first goals of the year just 1:51 apart to pull within one. Delia and the Blackhawks’ defense would hold the Lightning there until the final seven minutes, when Yanni Gourde scored to push the lead back to two.

Steven Stamkos’ second goal in as many games with 2:22 left finished of a second-straight victorious effort for Tampa Bay that featured a more competitive Blackhawks’ team on the other side.