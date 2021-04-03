Vinnie Hinostroza comes back home for a second time with the Blackhawks

SUNRISE, FL – FEBRUARY 05: Vinnie Hinostroza #13 of the Florida Panthers prepares for a face-off against the Nashville Predators at the BB&T Center on February 5, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the trends that have become commonplace in the Stan Bowman era has been the return of former players to the Blackhawks after they were traded away.

It’s happened a number of times during the now president of hockey operations tenure with the team, some times for better and other times not. Before the Blackhawks’ game with the Predators on Saturday, Bowman made another one of those moves with a Chicago-area native.

Illinois’ own returns home!



Forward Vinnie Hinostroza has been acquired in exchange for forward Brad Morrison. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/uyGSlzKw6r — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 2, 2021

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza is back with the team as the Blackhawks acquired him from the Panthers in exchange for Brad Morrison. He returns to the team after spending the 2021 season in Florida with his former coach in Chicago Joel Quenneville, skating in nine games for the Panthers.

Traded to Arizona as part of the Marian Hossa contract trade before the 2018-2019 season, Hinostroza spent two seasons with the Coyotes. In that time, he had 21 goals and 40 assists in 140 games with the team.

All of this came after a long stretch with the Blackhawks organization that began when Hinostroza was drafted in the sixth round in 2012. Making his debut in 2015, Hinostroza played in 106 games for the Blackhawks with 13 goals and 26 assists.

He’ll give head coach Jeremy Colliton an experience option as the Blackhawks make their push for the playoffs over the next five weeks.

“He’s a great skater, competitive, skilled,” said Colliton Saturday morning when talking about Hinostroza. “Obviously he’s gonna be hungry for the opportunity. When we get him in and how we use him, we’ll see, but he brings some energy, speed, and pace. That’s nice to add.”