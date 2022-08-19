CHICAGO – One of the biggest trends for the Blackhawks this offseason is one that’s not much of a surprise for where the franchise is at.

While there are a number of younger players who will fill out the 2022-2023 roster, there are others who’ll join the team for the short term to bolster the roster around the prospects.

Wednesday featured another one of those deals.

The Blackhawks have confirmed a one-year, $950,000 contract with veteran defenseman Jack Johnson. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/X6neKIJjPY — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 17, 2022

Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson joins the team on a one-year contract after winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche this past June.

“Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson in a statement released by the team. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a Stanley Cup championship last year, he will strengthen our defensive group.”

The 16-year NFL veteran will have a $950,000 salary cap hit, and his deal is similar to the many the Blackhawks have given out this season.

A few others with NFL experience have gotten one-year deals as well:

Forward Max Domi – $3 million

Forward Andreas Athanasiou – $3 million

Goaltender Alex Stalick – $750,000

The team also gave qualifying offers and then came to terms on one-year deals with forward Philipp Kurashev along with defenseman Seth Jones. Each would be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Along with providing some potential veteran leaders for what will be a younger team, these players also give the Blackhawks a chance to flip these players on short term deals for more prospects at the trade deadline.

Those are fairly common for rebuilds, which the Blackhawks are in for this year and the foreseeable future.