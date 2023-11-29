Superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift love interest Travis Kelce shared praise for the Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard Wednesday, and said he wouldn’t mind lacing up some skates at a Blackhawks practice in the near future.

On “New Heights,” a podcast hosted by him and his his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles all-pro center Jason Kelce, the two were debating which football players they would choose for their personal starting fives if they were to take on a group of NHL players in a game of hockey.

Jason Kelce mentioned he would take Tyreek Hill to play left wing just based purely on speed. Travis Kelce replied with, “we’re assuming everyone can skate,” and that’s when the conversation took a tangent toward Chicago’s young phenom.

“This is like the rookie that the Blackhawks just got that I was talking about,” Travis Kelce said. “Connor Bednar, or Bed-Bendard — I don’t even know how to say his last name. I just know I love watching that dude play hockey.”

Earlier in the conversation, Travis and Jason go back and forth over the topic of who should play goalie in their starting fives, leading to a conversation about how former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski once suited up as a goalie for a bit, which motivated Travis to want to give it a try in the future.

“I want to do it now,” Travis Kelce said. “I’m like, I want to hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something.”

The Chicago Blackhawks next game is against the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT.