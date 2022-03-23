ANAHEIM – He’s been the captain of the franchise when they were trying to build into a winner, then was in that role when they did so at the highest levels

Now following three Stanley Cups in the 2010s, Jonathan Toews is wearing the “C” on his jersey as the Blackhawks begin what will likely be a lengthy rebuilding process. The trade deadline this week, in which three key members of the team were dealt away by new general manager Kyle Davidson, cemented that.

Naturally, that brings a bit of emotion from Toews as he concludes his 14th season with the only organization he’s been with in the National Hockey League. He’s never had one quite like this campaign during his time in Chicago, and the deadline trades of Brandon Hagel, Mark-Andre Fleury, and Ryan Carpenter only make things more difficult for a team about to miss the playoffs.

“It’s become pretty clear the direction we’re headed in as a franchise,” said Toews when speaking to reporters in Anaheim ahead of the Blackhawks’ game with the Ducks on Wednesday – the first after the trade deadline. “I’m not gonna lie, it was disheartening to see a couple of your really good friends go, regardless of what’s to come in the future. I think this group has been through quite a bit this year, on and off the ice, and obviously, life’s been weird and hard for a lot of people.

“But I think there’s been a lot of challenges that these guys have kinda grown through as a group and when you kinda cultivate that chemistry and that friendship and that connection with teammates, I think you want to keep building off of it. So it’s definitely a little disheartening to see some key parts to our lineup and our group get traded away.”

Naturally, it’s brought up questions in Toews’ mind about his own future with the Blackhawks, which figured for many years to be his own choice. But with a rebuild ahead, the captain has suddenly had to at least consider the idea of not finishing up his career in Chicago.

“For the longest time, the thought never entered my mind to ever leave Chicago, and in this case, you can’t help but picture yourself and what it would be like to play for another team and just what that experience would bring,” said Toews when asked if he’d questioned his future with the team. “The thought pops into your mind, but again, Chicago is my home, I love the Blackhawks, I love the organization.

“It’s been my family for a long time and, you know, I’m not putting the cart before the horse or getting ahead of myself in any way.”

Primarily because there are still 19 games left in this Blackhawks’ season and a year left on his eight-year contract. A number of young players and even some veterans will be looking to him to set the example regardless of the outcome of games as a rebuild begins with the franchise.

“I think we’re all focusing on what are the hard things, what are the sacrifices, what are the commitments that we have to make regardless of the end result this year and we’ve got to commit to doing that,” said Toews. “I think that’s the way we keep building our culture and our identity as a team in the locker room and, going forward, that’s going to help us quite a bit.”

Even if what’s ahead is a bit uncertain, even for the captain.