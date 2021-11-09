Blackhawks place MacKenzie Entwistle on long-term injured reserve as they look for their first winning streak of the season

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 01: Chicago Blackhawks Center MacKenzie Entwistle (58) skates in action during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Ottawa Senators on November 01, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Interim head coach Derek King enjoyed a strong effort from his team in his first game with the Blackhawks on Sunday night.

In perhaps their best game of the season, the team knocked off the Predators2-1 in overtime for just their second victory of what’s been a difficult 2021-2022 season for a number of reasons. But in that victory came an injury to a young member of the team who’ll now find himself out of the lineup for at least a month.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Henrik Borgstrom will not play tonight (non-COVID related illness).



Forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss approximately 4-6 weeks (left ankle). #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 9, 2021

Forward MacKenzie Entwistle will be out for four-to-six weeks with an ankle injury sustained against Nashville on Sunday. This comes after he saw the most playing time of his young career as the Blackhawks continue to reshape their on-ice product as well as off the ice.

Entwistle played in 12 games before the injury, scoring a pair of goals with an assist as he averaged 11 minutes of ice time per game. He had the Blackhawks’ only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday.

Defensemen Caleb Jones (Wrist) and Wyatt Kalynuk (ankle) are also on long-term injured reserve early in the season.

Tonight the Blackhawks will look for their first winning streak of the 2021-2022 season against a Penguins’ team that’s off to a 4-3-3 start. Both teams met on October 16th in Pittsburgh with the Penguins winning the game 5-2 on the strength of four first period goals.