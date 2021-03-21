The Blackhawks’ struggles continue in Tampa – and in March

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 20: Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena on March 20, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA – Even their best efforts aren’t getting the job done at the moment.

Over the course of the first two periods, the Blackhawks put a number of quality of shots on Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in an attempt to grab the lead. But like most everything thrown his way over the last few weeks, it didn’t go in.

When Jeremy Colliton’s team made a few mistakes on the defensive end, Tampa made them pay dearly, and turned what was a decent Blackhawks’ effort into another rout at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning scored three second period goals to break open a tight game on Saturday afternoon, sending the Blackhawks to a 4-1 defeat in what’s becoming a common them this month.

For a fourth-straight time in 2021, the visitors lost a game in regulation against the reigning champions in Tampa, failing to grab even an overtime point. It’s the Blackhawks’ fourth-striaght loss, sixth in the last seven, as they still only have five points in nine games in the month of March.

It’s dropped their once decent record to 14-13-5 as the limp home to face Joel Quenneville’s Florida Panthers for a two-game series starting Tuesday at the United Center.

After getting a first period goal from Brayden Point, the Blackhawks struggled to beat Vasilevskiy despite putting a number of shots on the goal. With the visitor’s offense stalled, Tampa broke it open in the second with goals from Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde, then Steven Stamkos on the power play.

Victor Hedman had assists on all three of those goals as the Lightning essentially put the game away.

Even though Alex DeBrincat broke up the shutout in the third, Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves in collecting his franchise-record 11th-straight win. His continue success is the exact opposite of the Blackhawks, who continue to find only darkness in the “Sunshine State” in 2021.