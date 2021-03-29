The Blackhawks’ recent struggles against the Predators continued in a weekend sweep

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 28: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators scores the game-winning goal against Malcolm Subban #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the United Center on March 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If they are going to make a run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020, there is a good chance they’ll be fighting with their divisional rivals for a spot.

Just as they have in years past in the traditional Central Division, the Blackhawks and Predators are right now neck-and-neck for the final playoff spot in the grouping in 2021.

It was an advantage that Jeremy Colliton’s team held coming into this weekend at the United Center where they hosted Nashville for a back-to-back on Saturday. But the four-point cushion they had is gone, with another painful loss coming on Sunday.

That's it for this one. The third period comeback falls short and the #Blackhawks fall 3-2.@budlight | #CHIvsNSH pic.twitter.com/QOx5QvJxiv — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 29, 2021

After falling behind by two goals in the first two periods, the Blackhawks tied the game thanks to a pair of goals from Alex DeBrincat in the third. But Roman Josi answered those tallies with a goal four minutes later and it held up in a 3-2 victory at the United Center.

It’s become a familiar result for the Blackhawks who have now lost all four games they’ve played against the Predators this season, collecting an overtime then shootout point on January 26th and 27th. Because of these results, the Predators tied their hosts for fourth in the Central Division and hold onto the spot thanks to tie-breakers.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok got Nashville on the board with a pair of goals in the first period, but Malcolm Subban (28 saves) kept the deficit there until the third period with a few strong saves.

Finally DeBrincat got the Blackhawks on the board with two goals in the span of two minutes in the first half of the third period to tie the score at two. It was his 17th and 18th goals of the season, but the Predators had a response, as Josi scored off a turnover with 6:33 to go to give Nashville the lead back.

As they did in a 3-1 loss on Saturday, the Blackhawks weren’t able to generate offense late as their struggles against their division rivals in 2021 continues.