The Blackhawks announce the dates which they’ll wear their ‘Reverse Retro’ jerseys

CHICAGO – One of the newly added elements to the 2021 NHL season was the addition of new alternate uniforms for teams.

Dubbed the “Reverse Retro” jerseys, each team had their own unique spin on a uniform which they would wear for a limited amount of games during the 56-contest campaign.

While a few teams in the NHL have showcased them early this season, the Blackhawks have yet to done theirs so far this season.

But that’s about to change in a week, as the team announced on Monday when they’ll be donning the jerseys this season.

Dressed in our Sunday best this weekend✨#ReverseRetro pic.twitter.com/uwWGbz07jz — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 22, 2021

The team announced that they’ll be wearing the jerseys three times this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Red Wings at the United Center.

They’ll wear them again exactly one month later on Sunday, March 28th at home against the Predators. On Thursday, April 8th, the team will wear them for the final time against the Stars at the United Center.

This “reverse retro” jersey is a take on the style worn by the team from 1937-1995. Fans have seen this similar style of jersey worn by the team since it debuted at the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium. That jersey is black with more white stripes at the top and bottom of the jersey.