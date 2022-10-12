CHICAGO – Rebuilds have been a popular thing in Chicago sports over the past decade, and now the Blackhawks are getting their turn to try one.

After a slip in play following three Stanley Cup championships in the 2010s and the fallout after the release of the Jenner and Block report, the NHL franchise is reconstructing itself under new general manager Kyle Davidson.

That includes a new-look roster for the 2022-2023 season that isn’t creating a lot of optimism for the upcoming 82 games, the first of which is Wednesday night against the Avalanche. In fact, many are hoping that the Blackhawks struggle enough on the ice that they can get a high draft selection in next year’s draft.

It makes for a season of unknowns ahead as Luke Richardson takes over as a first year head coach and Patrick Kane along with Jonathan Toews enter the final year of their contracts.

Tab Bamford of Bleacher Nation Blackhawks joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss the Blackhawks as they start their first full season in the rebuild. He discussed his expectations for the season, young players who he’s excited to see develop over the next sixt months, along with the importance of Kane & Toews in this new era of the team.

Bamford also gave a thorough answer when it comes to how long a Blackhawks’ rebuild might last and when the team could be championship competitive again.

You can watch Tab’s full discussion on the Blackhawks from “9 Good Minutes” with Larry Hawley in the video above.