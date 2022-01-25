Streaky Blackhawks’ winless skid hits four after loss to the Avalanche

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 24: Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche takes a shot against Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on January 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Blackhawks 2-0. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

DENVER – Since the middle of December, it’s fair to say that the Blackhawks have been quite streaky when it comes to their play.

A long winless streak was followed by a season-high win streak and over the last week it’s now gone back in the opposite direction.

The Blackhawks have now gone winless in their last four games, falling to the Avalanche 2-0 in Denver on Monday night. Pavel Francouz stopped all 23 shots he saw while goals by Nazem Kadri’s second period score and one from Mikko Rantanen were plenty for Colorado to extend their home winning streak to 16.

While the team hasn’t been completely shutout in this stretch, having taken two games to extra time to get a point, they’ve now gone without a win since January 13th when they beat the Ducks 3-0 at the United Center. A loss to the Kraken in a shootout was followed by a weekend sweep by the Wild – a 5-1 loss at home then an overtime defeat in Minnesota – before Monday’s result.

Preceding that, the Blackhawks has won four-straight games to match their longest winning streak of the season and began to creep up towards the .500 mark. They dug themselves a hole before that during a stretch that was interrupted by a few COVID-19 postponements as they went winless in six-straight games.

Now the Red Wings await the Blackhawks in Detroit on Wednesday as the team looks to get out of this skid during a streaky stretch of their season.