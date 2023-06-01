CHICAGO — Blackhawks fans will have two places in which they can watch one of the most anticipated NHL Drafts in franchise history.

One is going to be in Chicago while another is in the city where the selections will be made.

The Blackhawks have announced plans for NHL Draft night parties in both Chicago and Nashville for Wednesday, June 28.

The team will have the No. 1 overall pick for just the 2nd time in team history.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/0axAuZGFne — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 1, 2023

The party is first-come, first-serve until capacity is reached, and the only thing needed for entry is to download and show the Blackhawks’ app when entering the facility. This event will include live music, food and beverage options, along with a few giveaways, one of which is a rally towel for the event.

Meanwhile in Nashville, where the draft will be held, the team is having a pre-and-post-draft party at the Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, located at 5055 Broadway. The pre-draft party will go from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and is free for all fans to attend.

The afterparty at the Assembly Food Hall, which runs from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., will require a VIP package purchase. That guarantees entry to the event, all-inclusive food and beverage for two hours, and a meet-and-greet with Blackhawks alumni.

There is also an option to receive this package with a ticket to the 2023 NHL Draft that will be held at Bridgestone Arena.

Thanks to some lottery luck, the Blackhawks have the top overall selection, which will allow them to select highly-touted center Connor Bedard. He’s considered one of the best prospects in the draft over the last generation in the NHL and will be a key part of the team’s rebuild under general manager Kyle Davidson.