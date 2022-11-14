CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated moments of the Blackhawks’ 2022-2023 season is something that’s happening before a game is even played.

That’s on Sunday, November 20th, when the team salutes one of the greatest players in team history.

Today the Blackhawks announced the details for Marian Hossa’s jersey retirement ceremony at the United Center on Sunday, November 20th @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/EKY7uIMMV3 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 13, 2022

The Blackhawks released the schedule for Marian Hossa’s number retirement at the United Center ahead of the team’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Hossa’s No. 81 will go to the rafters in a pregame ceremony as he becomes the eighth member of the franchise to have that honor bestowed upon him.

Here’s the schedule of events for that day

2:30 PM – The United Center atrium will open up to ticketed fans for pregame festivities, with the first 10,000 receiving a minature replica Hossa banner. A few will also be autographed by Hossa and given away randomly at entry gates to the stadium.

The on-ice retirement ceremony for Hossa’s No. 81 jersey begins. 6 PM – Puck drop for the Blackhawks’ game against the Penguins.

Signed as a free agent before the 2009-2010 season, Hossa played eight seasons with the Blackhawks, scoring 186 goals with 229 assists in 534 regular season games. In the playoffs, he had 21 scores along with 52 helpers in 107 games, helping the team to the postseason every year he was in Chicago..

The Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015 with Hossa on the team in what’s considered the best on-ice era in franchise history.