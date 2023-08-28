CHICAGO — With a new boost of positive energy thanks to the selection of Connor Bedard in the NHL Draft, the Blackhawks have set a few specialty dates for their home games this upcoming season.

It’s a list of promotional events that starts in September and continues through the end of the 41-game regular season schedule in April.

Along with their announcement on single-game tickets going on sale Thursday, the Blackhawks also announced their initial promotional schedule for home games in 2023-2024.

For the exhibition part of the schedule, the team will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday, October 3 during their game against the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans at each of the preseason games will get a 2023-2024 schedule magnet.

Like in the past, the team will have a “Red Carpet” event for their home opener against the Golden Knights on Saturday, October 12, starting on Madison Street and going inside the United Center Atrium. The first 15,000 fans will get a light-up rally towel.

For the first time, the team is having a “Best Day Ever” series during six Saturday and Sunday afternoon games, which will have a focus on “youth and the future of hockey, both on and off the ice.”

November 26 – vs. Blues

January 7 – vs. Flames

February 17 – vs. Senators

March 10 – vs. Arizona Coyotes

April 7 – vs. Wild

Other promotional nights for the 2023-2024 season include:

November 5 – vs. Devils – Native American Heritage Night

November 16 – vs. Lightning – Military Appreciation Night

November 19 – vs. Sabres – Hockey Fights Cancer

December 10 – vs. Capitals – Celebration of first responders – Police vs. Fire pregame hockey contest

February 13 – vs. Canucks – Black History Month

March 15 & 17 – vs. Kings, vs. Sharks – St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Celebration

March 26 – vs. Flames – Pride Night

April 14 – vs. Hurricanes – Fan Appreciation Night

Other promotions will be announced later in September, per the team.