CHICAGO – It was a celebration of a major achievement for a six-year-old from San Diego, who got to fulfill a dream in Chicago with his favorite team.

Luca Bear Bish, who is in remission after a three-and-a-half-year battle with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, got a chance to join the Blackhawks on a ceremonial one-day contract last Friday.

The team held an official signing ceremony for Bish with general manager Kyle Davidson and Luke Richardson, who officially agreed to a one-day “contract” for January 6, 2023.

A number of members of his family, including his father Ben, mother Natalia Peralta, and brother Enzo.

After that, his day was underway, and that included the chance to take the ice with his favorite team and his favorite player.

Wearing his No. 88 jersey, Luca took the ice with Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane for a little time on the ice during the team’s morning skate ahead of their game with the Coyotes that night. Bish worked with the nine-time NHL All-Star and 2016 MVP for a few minutes as he passed the puck to the six-year-old. He also talked with him a bit and also joined him to take a few shots on goal a litle later on.

After his time on the ice, Luca and his family would attend the game against the Coyotes that night, the first game in person for the young fan.

