Scott Powers talks about the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL Tournament on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It’s new life for the Blackhawks that, frankly, they may not have had if the regular season had finished on time.

Their point total was just enough to squeeze into the NHL’s Return to Play Tournament in Edmonton starting on August 1st. Now Jeremy Colliton’s team gets the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup title, but before getting into the traditional playoffs, they’ll have to face the Oilers in a five-game qualifying series.

