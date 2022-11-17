CHICAGO – A historic moment is ahead for a player who helped the Blackhawks make history in the 2010s.

Marian Hossa will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired on Sunday evening at the United Center ahead of the team’s game with the Penguins at 6 PM.

He’s the first of the dynasty era to have this honor bestowed upon him and the first jersey retirement for the Blackhawks since November 12, 2008. That’s when No. 3 was retired in for Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson.

Scott Powers, who currently works for The Athletic, covered Hossa’s entire career in Chicago and appeared on “9 Good Minutes” to discuss the Hockey Hall of Famer’s legacy with the Blackhawks ahead of his number retirement.

He also discussed co-writing his autobiography “Marián Hossa: My Journey from Trencín to the Hall of Fame,” and what he learned about the five-time NHL All-Star during the project.

Plus Scott took some time to discuss the current Blackhawks and their continued rebuild on the ice under new general manager Kyle Davidson and head coach Luke Richardson.

He also talked about what the team is doing to improve off the ice in the year since the release of the Jenner and Block report, which detailed how the Blackhawks failed to act properly when Kyle Beach made sexual assault allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

