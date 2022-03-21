CHICAGO – For the second time on Monday’s NHL trade deadline day, the Blackhawks have made a move to trade a veteran player on the last year of his contract.

Per multiple reports, including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Blackhawks are trading forward Ryan Carpenter to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. The team has yet to confirm the move.

The seven-year NHL veteran spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Blackhawks after signing a three-year, $3 million contract in the summer of 2019. Carpenter finished with 10 goals and 21 assists in 168 games with the team, including nine contests in the 2020 NHL postseason in the Edmonton bubble which he registered an assist.

This season, Carpenter played in 59 games for the Blackhawks with three goals and eight assists. He took the ice on Sunday night against the Jets at the United Center, logging 10:20 while registering two blocked shots.

Calgary will be the fourth stop for Carpenter in his career as he spent his first two-and-a-half years of his career with the Sharks then a season-and-a-half with the Golden Knights before signing with the Blackhawks. In 300 career games, he’s got 26 goals and 42 assists.

This is the third major deal for the Blackhawks before the trade deadline and the second of the day, with the team trading Marc-Andre Fleury to the Wild in exchange for a conditional 2022 first round pick. On Friday, Brandon Hagel along with two fourth round picks (2022, 2024) were sent to the Lightning in exchange for two first round picks (2023, 2024) along with forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk.

All of these are part of new general manager Kyle Davidson’s rebuilding of the team which he announced when he took over in the position permanently in February.