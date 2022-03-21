CHICAGO – On just a one-year deal and with the Blackhawks starting a rebuild, it was expected that the team’s top goaltender would be dealt at the trade deadline.

On Monday morning, just hours before that deadline, the Blackhawks have indeed dealt Marc-Andre Fleury.

Per numerous reports, the first from Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada, the Blackhawks are shipping the veteran goalie to the Minnesota Wild.

Per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, part of the deal is a conditional second round pick that can become a first round selection if Minnesota makes it to the Western Conference Finals and Fleury gets four or more wins in the first two rounds.

The Blackhawks have yet to confirm the move.

General manager Kyle Davidson, who declared a rebuild when he was hired for the full time position, has so far made two major trades to start that process. On Friday, he dealt forward Brandon Hagel along with a 2022 & 2024 fourth round pick to the Lightning for forwards Taylor Raddysh & Boris Katchouk along with a pair of first round picks (2023, 2024).

Check back with WGNTV.com for more updates on this story.