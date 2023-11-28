DETROIT — Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane will be joining the other side of an Original Six rivalry, reportedly signing with the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane has been rehabbing from a hip resurfacing surgery he underwent about six months ago.

He is signing a one-year deal to join the Red Wings, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN. Details of his contract aren’t available at this time.

ESPN reported that Kane replied “because I love the game” when asked by hockey executives why he wanted to put his body through rehab at the age of 35.

The deal reconnects Kane with his former linemate in Chicago Alex Debrincat.

Kane, arguably the greatest American hockey player ever, was traded to the Rangers on Feb. 28 in exchange for a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a veteran defenseman — ending 16 seasons in Chicago.

There’s no word at this time when Kane could make his Red Wings debut, but Detroit plays at home against the ‘Hawks on Thursday.