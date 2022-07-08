CHICAGO – One of the best defenseman in the history of the Blackhawks is ready to call it a career after nearly two decades in the National Hockey League and his first season away from Chicago.

After playing one season with the Oilers, Duncan Keith is going to retire from hockey per numerous reports on Friday afternoon, the first from Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Keith spent 16 seasons with the Blackhawks before he was traded in the 2021 offseason to the Oilers to be closer to his home. He took the ice for 64 regular season games and 16 in the playoffs as Edmonton advanced to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

A second-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith would become one of the key players in the team’s core that aided the greatest on-ice stretch in team history. With the defenseman providing a strong presence on the blue line, the team made the playoffs nine-straight times while winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Keith was at his best in the final run for the championship when he had three goals and 18 assists with a plus -16 in 23 playoff contests. He would score the game-winning goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning at the United Center to clinch the Blackhawks’ sixth championship in franchise history.

That performance earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP, adding to his accolades that included two Norris Trophies (2010, 2014), two NHL First Team selections (2010, 2014), and four All-Star Games (2008, 2011, 2015, 2017).

Keith will be one of a few players who could have their number retired thanks to their contributions during the dynasty years. Marian Hossa’s No. 81 will be raised to the rafters at some point during the 2022-2023 season.