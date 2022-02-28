Report: Blackhawks will promote Kyle Davidson to general manager

CHICAGO – Their search took them to different organizations and even different sports, but in the end, it appears the Blackhawks didn’t have to look for the next permanent leader of their front office.

On Monday, per a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Blackhawks will officially promote interim general manager Kyle Davidson to the full time job after a month-long search. The team has yet to confirm the move but did post a video on Twitter that indicated that an announcement on the job will come soon.

He will take over the position on a permanent basis as the replacement to Stan Bowman, who stepped down in October after the release of the Jenner and Block report.

Davidson beat out reported finalists Mathieu Darche, the president of hockey operations for the Lightning, and Jeff Greenberg, the assistant general manager for the Chicago Cubs to keep the job permanently.

The promotion completes a major rise for the native of Ottawa, Ontario in the Blackhawks organization as he began as a video assistant during the 2010-2011 season. He was then in the team’s hockey administration as a coordinator (2011-2015, the head of hockey administration (2015-2017), and the senior head of the department (2017-2018).

Davidson then was promoted to an assistant to the general manager for the 2018-2019 season before becoming the assistant general manager from 2019. He assumed the main role following Bowman’s resignation in October.

Now with the job permanently, Davidson has three critical weeks ahead of him as the Blackhawks will likely try to make moves to add future prospects as they sit well out of playoff contention. Most likely goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who is on a one-year deal, will be traded to aid a Stanley Cup title contender, with other NHL-level players also to get consideration from other teams.

Some moves could have a big impact on the direction of the team, but at least Davidson will get to continue to have a say on what’s going on with the frnachise.